New roller skating club Rookie Rollers brings new children's activity to Whittlesey

New kids club opens with team games and
By Angela KennyContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST
A new children’s rolling skating club is opening in Whittlesey this week.

Rookie Rollers Club Whittlesey will be opening Thursday 7th September 4:30-6:30pm for children from 8 years.

The first session will be free and then onwards admission is £3.Organiser, Angela Kenny, said: “The new activity to Whittlesey is for all children at Whittlesey Indoor Bowls Club, Station Road, Whittlesey.“Rookie Rollers is soft bowl obstacles and team games.“We have received donations from the Lions and a member of bowls to buy equipment from Bowls Buddies which specialises in soft bowl activities.

Whittlesey Rookie Rollers opens on Thursday.Whittlesey Rookie Rollers opens on Thursday.
"We are a group of volunteers that got together to start this new weekly event to encourage children to learn hand-eye coordination, play team games and obstacles.

"We are reaching out to schools and parents to encourage children to have a go and in the future to join a sport.”

