Peterborough Panthers have postponed their Bank Holiday KO Cup tie

Peterborough Panthers’ home KO Cup clash with Ipswich on Bank Holiday Monday has become an early victim of the weather.

By Alan Swann
Published 7th May 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Speedway action Panthers v Wolverhampton at Alwalton. Heat 1 Blue Ulrich OstergaardSpeedway action Panthers v Wolverhampton at Alwalton. Heat 1 Blue Ulrich Ostergaard
Speedway action Panthers v Wolverhampton at Alwalton. Heat 1 Blue Ulrich Ostergaard

The Panthers have taken an early decision to postpone the meeting in view of an atrocious forecast for Monday, which shows rain starting in late morning and continuing throughout the day and evening, with heavy periods expected.It was decided that this was the best course of action in order to prevent inconvenience and unnecessary travel for riders, supporters and officials.A new date for the meeting is to be confirmed, and the match at Ipswich on Thursday (May 11) now becomes the first leg.

