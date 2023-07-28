News you can trust since 1948
Heavy traffic forced Peterborough Panthers' skipper to miss a welcome win

Peterborough Panthers skipper Hans Andersen has revealed the reason why he missed his side’s momentous victory at King’s Lynn last night.
By Holeshot Media
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST- 2 min read
Hans AndersenHans Andersen
The Danish star missed out on the Crendon Panthers’ first away Premiership victory in 22 matches.

Andersen missed his flight from Denmark to Stansted after being caught in a massive traffic jam en route to the airport.

Andersen said: “The motorway was closed and I sat in my car and could see the minutes ticking away on the clock.

“The motorway was at a standstill – the children are already on summer holidays in Denmark – and there is so much traffic on the motorways. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get there in time for the flight.

“These days there aren’t as many flights from Denmark to England as there used to be and I couldn’t book on a later flight that would have got me there in time.

“There was no way I could get to England in time. If I had been able to book another flight I would have done so.”

Panthers’ last away win in any competition was at Ipswich in the League Cup on April 14 last year and their last league success at Wolverhampton in the title-winning 2021 season on September 27.

Panthers’ 46-44 victory saw them close the gap on second-bottom Lynn to two points with both clubs having ridden 16 matches.

With the Stars still due at the East of England Arena for the return leg later this summer when they can pick up three points from a win, which would also secure the aggregate bonus point, there is a realistic opportunity for the Panthers to climb off the foot of the table in their bid to avoid a second wooden spoon in a row.

And they also have a far easier run-in than their East Anglian rivals with seven of their eight outstanding matches at home while Lynn have only three of their last eight at the Adrian Flux Arena.

