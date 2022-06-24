A pledge of support has gone out to Peterborough Panthers speedway as the club searches for a new home.

The promise comes from the operators of the East of England Arena and Events Centre after they announced that speedway did not have a future under a £50 million leisure village transformation plan for the venue.

The speedway club along with other major outdoor events, such as Truckfest, National Motorhomes and Campervan Show, Plantworx and MCN have been told they will have to find a new venue or change their offering after July 1, 2023.

While most of the festival and shows are held early in the year, the deadline falls in the middle of the speedway March to October season and means this season could be the Panthers’ last at the Arena after 52 years at the venue.

But Lee Sharp, managing director of East of England Services, said: “If there is a workable solution we will definitely be supporting them if there is an opportunity to extend the season.

“A date in time will always fall not quite right for various businesses and we are aware this is kind of mid season but that is why we are sitting down with them to discuss opportunities.

"Until we have everyone round the table we can’t make any conclusive decisions.

Lee Sharp, managing director of East of England Showground services.

Mr Sharp said: “We’ve supported Peterborough Panthers them from day one.

"We subsidise the running of speedway and have a really good relationship with the club and have been open and honest from the start in terms that this was coming down the line.

“And as I said to them in discussions on Wednesday, we will meet within two weeks to look at all our viable options to support them and move forward. We will do everything we can in support of them.

“We have to work to a projected timeline but the way to support them is through open and collaborative dialogue, which we have done from day one.”