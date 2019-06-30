Stunning success for Market Deeping against league leaders, Bourne up to second, Ramsey bottom after Haynes hits ton for Wisbech, Rajaguru century in vain for March, Ufford Park pip Castor in relegation battle, Stamford push leaders all the way

Have your say

Market Deeping scored a stunning two-wicket success at Bracebridge Heath yesterday (June 29), knocking the perennial Lincs Premier Division champions off the top of the table in the process.

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Sachithra Perera (4-29 from 14 overs) led an outstanding bowling display which restricted the hosts to 170 all out.

Tom Dixon delivered a fine all-round display for Bourne against Boston.

Deeping were soon struggling at 16-2 and 49-3, but Sam Malton saw them home with a patient knock of 43 not out with two overs and a ball to spare.

That shock result helped Bourne to move into second place following a comfortable 69-run success at home to Boston.

A seventh-wicket stand of 86 between Tom Dixon (52no) and Ben Slack (46) pushed Bourne up to 246-7 in their 50 overs and an early three-wicket burst from former Boston bowler Colin Cheer ensured the visitors to the Abbey Lawns were always struggling. Dixon (3-51) completed a strong all-round day as Boston were dismissed for 177.

In Cambs Division One Wisbech smashed Ramsey by 132 runs at Cricketfield Lane, a result that helped send the home side to the bottom of the table.

Danny Haynes stroked 101 for Wisbech and starred in a second-wicket stand of 160 with Josh Bowers (72 from 69 balls) as the visitors piled up 374-6 in their 50 overs.

Paul Edgeller (3-32) soon reduced Ramsey to 34-3 and from there they could only muster 142. Joe Dunning also picked up three wickets.

March were humbled by 96 runs at home to Histon despite 104 not out from 96 balls for overseas star Saranga Rajaguru. He fought a lone battle in pursuit of Histon’s 297-5.

In Division Two Ufford Park withstood a late collapse to win a crucial relegation dogfight by two wickets at Castor.

Ufford slumped from 117-2 to 128-8 chasing 128. Castor are now bottom of the table.

Stamford Town lost a tight game by eight runs at leaders St Ives and Warboys.

The home side were dismissed for a modest 145, but wickets kept falling at regular intervals during Stamford’s reply. Only Tim Juggins, who cracked 49 from 32 balls, went on to make a substantial score.

Stamford wicket-keeper Matt Green claimed two stumpings and three catches in the St Ives and Warboys innings.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 29

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

BOURNE beat BOSTON by 69 runs

Bourne 246-7 (T. Dixon 52no, B. Slack 50, S. Crossley 40, S. Evison 36, J. Berry 27, T. Bell 4-46).

Boston 177 (A. Thilanchana 44, C. Cheer 3-24, T. Dixon 3-51, J. Berry 2-15).

BRACEBRIDGE HEATH lost to MARKET DEEPING by 2 wkts

Bracebridge 170 (B. Houston 70, S. Perera 4-29).

Market Deeping 171-8 (S. Malton 43no, J. Smith 34, J. Hook 31, J. Kimber 4-26).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One:

MARCH TOWN lost to HISTON by 96 runs

Histon 297-5 (J. Brown 82, W. Brown 78. J. Mynott 71, A. Wright 3-38).

March 201-9 (S. Rajaguru 104no, A.Conyard 21).

RAMSEY lost to WISBECH TOWN by 132 runs

Wisbech 274-6 (D. Haynes 101, J. Bowers 72, G. Freear 39, P. Edgeller 29no, K. Carlson 2-32, J. Cafferkey 2-55).

Ramsey 142 (M. Duncan 36, L. Gilbert 28, H. Purcell 21, J. Dunning 3-23, S. Mutubuki 2-23, A. Palmer 2-25)

Division Two

CASTOR lost to Ufford Park by 2 wkts

Castor 128

Ufford Park 129-8 (A. Larkin 50)

St Ives & Warboys beat Stamford Town by 8 runs

St Ives & Warboys 145 (B. Russo 57, D. Robertson 3-47, A. Birch 2-17, T. Juggins 2-27).

Stamford 137 (T. Juggins 49, M. Speed 5-23, M. Milner 3-31).