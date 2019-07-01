Steady progress from George Russell at the Austrian Grand Prix

Have your say

There was another steady drive from George Russell in the Austrian Grand Prix yesterday (June 30).

Russell was forced to start from the pitlane after a late change to the wing of his car, but made a couple of neat overtaking moves in the first two laps.

The fenman pushed hard throughout before finishing 18th in a race won by Max Verstappen.

“I was pushing flat out on every lap,” Russell said. “And I’m glad some people noticed.

“Obviously we are still a long way behind, but there were some positives to take. I was pleased and suprised to make up two places in the opening two laps.

“We just need to stay patient and wait for some more downforce to arrive in the car.”

Next up is Russell’s home Gp at Silverstone on July 14.