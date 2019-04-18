Sims smashes her lifetime best

Peterborough Athletic Club’s senior members travelled to Oxford on Saturday to compete in the first Southern League Division Three North match of the season.

Despite only fielding a small team for the furthest fixture there were some notable performances.

Megan Sims and Nichola Gibson won the A and B string 400m, Sims with a two-second PB of 61.2.

Laura Whitton took three seconds off her PB in the 800m finishing second with a time of 2.26.9 and Chloe Finlay was also second in the 3000m.

Not content in just running the 1500m Sarah Caskey also competed and won the 2000m steeplechase and the B string 3000m showing a great deal of guts and determination.

As well as competing in the 100m and 400m hurdles Molly Fletcher won the A string pole vault and Georgie Ives-Lappin the B string.

Ever dependable Kay Gibson threw in the shot, discus, hammer and javelin.

The younger members of the team weren’t afraid to step up and go head to head with athletes at senior level with Louise Chance getting a lifetime best in the javelin and shot, Tamsin Wallings equalling her career-best in the long jump, Will Gore equalling his PB of 1.65m for third place in the high jump and Nathaniel Amaoade leaping to victory in the triple jump with 12.91m.

Dylan Phillips also got PBs in the 100m and javelin.

Also in action for the club were Patryk Szprynigiel and Patrick Cazzato and both set PBs in the 200m of 25.3 and 28.2 respectively.

Rallying the team was former PAC chairman Matthew Dalton, who ran his first race in two years in the 400m hurdles, and Adam Jackson, who picked up second place in the shot and hammer.