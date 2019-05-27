Sayer smashes it for Cambridgeshire, Mitchell hammers a career best for Peterborough Town, new leaders in Rutland Division One, Hunts T20 results

Have your say

Peterborough Town’s Rob Sayer smashed an unbeaten 64 from 27 balls to keep Cambridgeshire’s Unicorns T20 Trophy hopes alive yesterday (May 26).

Sayer’s blast which included sven fours and four sixes delivered a seven-wicket against Norfolk to ensure the two matches between the counties were shared at Sawston & Babraham.

Alex Mitchell struck 151 not out for Peterborough Town v Oundle.

Both teams won a game by seven wickets. Cambs reached a revised target of 132 in 15 overs to win the second game.

Hunts won one and lost one of two low-scoring T20 friendlies against Leicestershire Academy at Ketton.

Grantham are the new leaders of Rutland Division One after seeing off King’s Keys by eight wickets at Woodlands yesterday.

King’s Keys were skitled for just 103.

There was a first win of the season for bottom-placed Peterborough Town who beat Oundle easily thanks mainly to a career best 151 not out from skipper Alex Mitchell. Scott Howard (63) also scored well in the home side’s 313-5 before Oundle were bowled out for 157 in reply.

RESULTS

Sunday, May 26

UNICORNS T20

CAMBRIDGESHIRE lost to NORFOLK by 7 wkts

Cambs 133 (T. Moses 34, J. Bowers 28).

Norfolk 139-3 (SJ Maniller 66).

CAMBRIDGESHIRE beat NORFOLK by 7 wkts (revised target)

Norfolk 159-8 (H. Craig 2-19, S. Rippington 2-21).

Cambs 132-3 (R. Sayer 64no, T. Moses 42no)

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

KING’S KEYS lost to GRANTHAM by8 wkts

King’s Keys 103 (J. Ghani 20, S. Boyns 3-13).

Grantham 105-2 (J. Ghani 2-30).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat OUNDLE TOWN by 156 runs

Town 313-5 (A. Mitchell 151no, S. Howard 63, M. Tayyib 22no).

Oundle 157 (P. Wilson 40, K. Jones 3-31, M. Saif 2-16).

T20 FRIENDLIES

Hunts lost to Leicestershire Academy by 3 wkts

Hunts 100 (B. Hussain 32, Z. Manzoor 25)

Leicestershire Academy 104-3 (G. Singh 2-27).

Hunts beat Leicestershire Academy by 9 runs

Hunts 109-5 (Z. Manzoor 27, M. Danyaal 25no)T

Leicestershire Academy 100 (T. Sole 3-5, G. Singh 2-12).