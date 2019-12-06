Rob’s TASK force storms the European Championships in Birmingham

Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate (TASK) took a team to the Unified European Championships in Birmingham and returned with 18 medals, including one for club owner Rob Taylor who came out of retirement to win a gold.

The team was made up of advanced fighters, colour belt first timers, a parent jumping in to show support and Sensei Taylor who led from the front.

Taylor, a former Peterborough Telegraph Sportsman of the Year, said: “I came out of retirement for one more competition to see if I’ve still got it and it seems like I have!”

The team made it onto the top 10 league table out ofh 30 teams in attendance, placing fourth, with one TASK fighter Adomas Jurgutis winning the ‘Fighter of the Day’ trophy despite turning up to watch!

The medal winners were:

Coloured Belts Beginners: Joris Balocka (gold), Natas Vystartas (gold and silver), Joseph Parker (gold), Lukas Debasevas (silver), Anastasija Jurgutyte (bronze).

Advanced Fighters: Skaiste Stukaite (gold), Braydon Popat-Evans (gold and silver), Taylor Popat-Evans (gold), Jake Peppercorn (gold), Richard Atkinson (gold), Helen Sutcliffe (gols, Sensei Robert Taylor (gold), Raihan Ebrahim (silver), Katie Simnett (silver), Jazmyn Popat-Evans (bronze).

Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate are situated at Unit B, The Courtyard Business Centre, Norfolk Street PE1 2NP

Contact them on social media on @taskmartialarts or call 07708 762352 for details.

