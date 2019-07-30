Rival Peterborough-based athetics clubs to reunite after 42 years aaprt

Have your say

Peterborough Athletic Club and Nene Valley Harriers have announced a dramatic merger.

The clubs have been keen rivals for 42 years, but after a members’ vote at both clubs, it’s been agreed, in principle, to build a Peterborough ‘superclub’.

A small sub-committee, with members from both clubs, has been formed to conduct further meetings with a view to merging by October 2019.

Peterborough AC Chairman, Elaine Larkins, said: “I believe this is a good move for the future of athletics in the city.”

Nene Valley Harriers chairman Tim Needham added: “We know there will be challenging times ahead, but it is still an exciting time.

“It is a bold move for the future of athletics in the area. Yes, we have a lot of work to do but I’m hopeful our deadline is achievable.”

Both clubs currently compete on the track in the Eastern Young Athletes League, the East Anglian League and the Southern Athletics League.

Nene Valley also do battle in the British Athletics and UKWomen’s Leagues.

In the winter Nene Valley are members of the Frostbite League, and both clubs compete in the North Midlands Cross Country League.

It is anticipated this amalgamation will make the clubs’ presence in these competitions much stronger.

Nene Valley were founded in 1977 after a breakaway from Peterborough AC, and since then both clubs have experienced great success.

Peterborough AC have had Olympians such as Kelly Sotherton and Goldie Sayers pass through their ranks while Nene Valley boast world class masters athletes such as sprinters Dave Brown and Ricky Huskisson, along with thrower Andrea Jenkins.

Both clubs have also been noted for the high quality of athletes produced by their youth schemes.

The new name and kit design will be announced in due course.