Red-hot Peterborough Panthers rider battles for World Championship place, British Youth Championships at East of England Arena on Friday

Red-hot Peterborough Panthers racer Charles Wright has been given the chance to battle for a place in the World Championship.

Wright, who has piled up 30+2 points in his last two GB Premiership meetings for the city club, is one of five British riders to be handed spots in the GP qualification system.

The 30 year-old will head to Abensberg in Germany on June 10 where a strong performance could earn a spot in the Grand Prix Challenge in August.

“Charles has done really well this season and definitely deserves the chance,” said Great Britain national boss Alun Rossiter.

“He has been winning races for fun and my policy is to look for riders in form.

“He’s forced his way into my thinking and I’m sure he’ll give it his best shot.”

Wright has also been in electric form for SGB Championship side Redcar in the early part of the 2019 season.

Craig Cook, who pulled out of riding for Panthers on the eve of the season, and Chris Harris, who was axed by the club during the winter after initially being named in their 2019 team, have also been handed GP qualifying places.

Reigning British champion Robert Lambert and Belle Vue talent Dan Bewley also feature.

Panthers are due to stage the second round of the British Youth Championship tonight (May 17).

A total of 39 riders will be in action at the East of England Arena from 7pm with classes for 125cc, 250cc and 500cc machines.

It means a total of 42 races with admission costing just £8. Children go free.