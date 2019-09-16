Peterborough Town take the Rutland Division One title after crushing the reigning champions

Have your say

Peterborough Town celebrated their first Rutland Division One title since 2014 after hammering Barnack in a winner-takes-all title battle at Bretton Gate yesterday (September 15).

Town’s team of mainly young players under the expert guidance of captain Alex Mitchell won by 142 runs in a one-sided encounter against the reigning champions.

Mohammed Saif batting for Peterborough Town against Barnack. Photo: David Lowndes.

Mohammed Danyaal cracked a superb unbeaten 90 to push Town up to 215-8 in their 45 overs and then a fine bowling display from regular Saturday second-team players Nadir Haider (4-16), Danny Iqbal (3-14) and Karanpal Singh (2-7) rushed Barnack out for a paltry 73.

Former Town skipper Ajaz Akhtar (39) made more than half of Barnack’s runs before he was splendidly caught and bowled by Haider.

Iqbal had taken the first three wickets to fall including the prize scalp of former Town professional Asim Butt for just seven.

Town completed three more matches than Barnack in a rain-affected season, but crucially beat their rivals twice. Barnack finished third behind Grantham.

In Division Two Michael Hobbis smashed a brilliant 156 to help seal the title for Burghley Park who blitzed Ufford Park by 129 runs after piling up 328-7.

Uffington will join Burghley in Division One if they can beat them at home this Sunday.

Tom Bentley kept Uffington in the hunt with a dazzling all-round display in a 30-run win over Uppingham Town last weekend.

Bentley followed an innings of 88 with a six-wicket haul with the ball.