Peterborough Panthers star enjoys a terrific Great Britain international debut

British champion Charles Wright enjoyed a terrific Great Britain debut last night (October 23).

The Peterborough Panthers number one was part of the national side which beat Denmark 53-37 in a ‘Global Challenge’ meeting at King’s Lynn.

Wright reeled off three victories from four rides as he racked up 10 points with a heat 13 pass on locally-based Danish number one Niels Kristian Iversen being his stand-out contribution.

Wright’s exploits helped to ensure a winning start as Great Britain bosses for two former Panthers riders – Simon Stead and Olly Allen.

Panthers captain Hans Andersen was part of the Danish team and scored four points from four rides courtesy of second places in his second and third outings.

Iversen, who lives in Yaxley, was the highest-scoring Dane with 11 points and also retired from one race when leading.