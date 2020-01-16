Peterborough Panthers receive a major financial boost from a fan

Have your say

Peterborough Panthers have received a major financial boost from a lifelong fan.

The SGB Premiership club are toasted a new sponsorship deal with City Auction Group.

Nanaging director, Michael Tomalin, has followed Panthers’ fortunes since he was a child and is delighted to now be able to back them in their 50th anniversary year.

“I’m Peterborough born and bred,” said Tomalin. “It’s a proud moment for me to be joining forces with Panthers.

“Speedway is a wonderful sport which I’ve loved since my childhood. Despite moving away from the area, I’ve always retained an interest.”

It means Panthers now have two major backers with 2019 sponsors Crendon Timber Engineering also back on board.