Peterborough Panthers could retain their British Champion

British champion Charles Wright has revealed how he’s loved his first season with Peterborough Panthers – and he could be tempted back for more.

The 30-year-old ended the Premiership campaign as the Panthers’ second highest points scorer behind Australian racer Rohan Tungate.

And while it was a tough first year back in the top flight for Carl Johnson’s men, Wright feels the club has plenty going for them to provide a play-off charge in 2020.

“Peterborough’s a good club,” Wright said.

“The race track is brilliant, it’s a nice little stadium and I’ve enjoyed myself here.

“It’s just a shame we couldn’t have done better as a team.

“We started off ok but then we got a couple of injuries didn’t we and it hasn’t been easy at all.

“But it’s just been one of those seasons that you can’t do too much about unfortunately.

“Like I say I’ve enjoyed myself though and I’d happily come back again next year depending on what the club decides to do over the winter and I’m sure we could push for the play-offs if everything went to plan.”