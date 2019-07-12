Peterborough Panthers book a ‘superstar’ guest for Monday meeting and the club hope to see a big turn out for first televised meeting in four years

Peterborough Panthers have booked German superstar Erik Riss for Monday’s big home clash with Belle Vue (July 15, 7.30pm).

Former World Long Track Champion Riss steps in for the injured Hans Andersen who remains on the sidelines after a horrifying spill earlier this month.

Crendon Panthers owner Keith Chapman insists the team need to have seven riders in a bid to beat a powerhouse Aces side who include Grand Prix sensation Max Fricke and former Panthers favourite Kenneth Bjerre.

“I firmly believe we need a guest whenever possible and I called Erik to ask for his help,” said Chapman.

“He’s enjoying his racing right now and I’m pretty sure he will enjoy riding the Peterborough track, it’s serving up some great racing right now.

“Erik readily accepted my invite and it’s going to take a massive effort on Monday from everyone – the riders, management and the fans.”

Panthers will welcome the TV cameras for the first time in four years on Monday and they are urging the public to turn out in big numbers. BT Sport will screen the meeting live.

They haven’t been on live TV since Sky Sports, the previous rights holders for British Speedway, visited in 2015.

But Chapman says it’s vital the fans show their backing for the team – and the sport – in the city.

“I expect this to be a great night of racing,” Chapman said. “And we want to create a good atmosphere to go with our superb racetrack which every rider seems to love right now – including the visitors, sadly! We were all disappointed with the result against Wolverhampton (JUly 11) when we were beaten by the better side.

“Belle Vue have a very exciting team with Max Fricke who has had a couple of brilliant Grand Prix rounds and I’m sure the racing will be great.

“Thursday’s gate against Wolves was a disappointment but I understand there were reasons why. We’d had a long gap between meetings this season and other reasons, but we need to show the wider audience what a great venue this is for the sport on Monday.

“I’m going to be there and I’ll do everything I can personally to make sure it’s a great night of entertainment.”