Perera class could decide the Stamford Shield Final in favour of Market Deeping, Rutland League review, Sayer on song for Cambridgeshire

Market Deeping aim for a quick Stamford T20 Cup double tonight (July 22) when tacking on Castor in the KO Shield Final at Burghley Park (6.15pm).

Deeping will start favourites after beating Uppingham in the Charity Cup Final earlier this month.

It could develop into a battle between two top-class bowlers with Deeping’s attack spearheaded by outstanding Sri Lankan leg-spinner Sachithra Perera. Perera has taken 28 wickets in July at a miserly cost of 4.17 runs apiece!

Doeckerill can’t match those figures but he did bag 7-16 as Castor won a Cambs Division Two match for the first time since May 18 at the weekend.

Perera contended himself with 2-7 as Deeping romped to an 80-run Rutland League win over King’s Keys yesterday. Matthew Rose struck 53 of Deeping’s 205 with Shaoib Chaudhary making 52 of King’s Keys 125.

Barnack won the big game at the top by five wickets over Wisbech Town as Asim Butt celebrated his return from suspension with an unbeaten 76. Gary Freear (65 & 3-35) performed well for Wisbech.

But Barnack are still second behind Grantham who beat March by five wickets. That table could be adjusted soon as bottom club Castor withdrew from the league over the weekend which will presumably lead to their record being expunged. Barnack would benefit as they lost to Castor earlier this season.

Peterborough Town’s Rob Sayer claimed 3-6 from six overs as Cambs finished the first day of their Minor Counties Championship clash with Beds at Wisbech on top.

Beds were 47-4 in reply to 213-9.

RESULTS

Sunday, July 21

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

Barnack beat Wisbech Town by 5 wkts

Wisbech 160-8 (G. Freear 65, S. Rippington 23, B. Hussain 3-27, K. Ikhlaq 2-21).

Barnack 164-5 (A. Butt 76no, G. Freear 3-35).

Grantham beat March Town by 5 wkts

March 126 (B. Chapman 47, S. Saberton 29, J. Peck 5-32).

Grantham 230-5 (J. Nyumbu 44no, S. Rajaguru 3-35, S. Clarke 2-19).

King’s Keys lost to Market Deeping by 80 runs

Market Deeping 205 (M. Rose 53, J. Smith 44, S. Perera 23, J. Hook 22, L. Ali 3-46, S. Khan 2-49).

Kings Keys 125 (S. Chaudhary 52, S. Perera 2-7, J. Pearson 2-29).