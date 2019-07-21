Oundle Town slay Peterborough Town for the first time and blow the Northants Premier Division title race wide open, Juggins hat-trick for Stamford, Dockerill is a destroyer for Castor, March win, Wisbech, Ramsey & Bourne beaten, while Sachithra stars again for Market Deeping

Oundle Town blew the Northants Premier Division title race wide open with a four-wicket win at Peterborough Town yesterday (July 20).

Not only was it Peterborough’s first defeat of the season it was the first time Oundle had beaten their neighbours in a Premier Division game.

Alex Mitchell batting for Peterborough Town against Oundle.

It was no fluke either. Oundle bowled more steadily, batted more consistently and fielded better, taking a couple of fine catches during Peterborough’s 202-8.

That total represented a decent recovery from 99-5 with David Sayer batting well for his 60 and at halfway the home side thought they had enough on a sticky wicket.

But in reality Oundle paced their reply well and batted with great intelligence in the middle order as Town could neither halt the run rate effectively nor take wickets in clusters.

Oundle were 49-2 and 80-3, but had scored quickly enough to enable Phil Adams (48) - who shrugged off a blow on the helmet from pacey David Sayer - and Cameron Wake (40no) - in his first knock for four months - to get them home with four wickets and seven balls to spare. It was fine effort by the visitors who were without two players who scored 180 runs between them the week before.

Peterborough badly missed star seamer Mark Edwards who injured himself playing golf, but Oundle were also hampered by Tom Norman arriving too late to play. His place was taken by the Oundle club barman.

Peterborough’s lead at the top has now been reduced to 13 points over Finedon who travel to in-form Oundle next weekend (July 27).

Star indivudual of the day was Stamford’s Tim Juggins who claimed a hat-trick and four wickets in five balls during a spell of 6-35 as the Cambs Division Two promotion-chasers managed to defend 84 against Waresley.

Stamford were boosted further by Ufford Park’s one-wicket win against leaders St Ives & Warboys. The villagers just about reached a rain-revised target of 212 against a team who had won their previous nine matches. Brothers Hamish (70) and Hugo Bell (3-47) were well to the fore for Ufford.

And bottom club Castor, who have pulled their team out of Rutland Division One, claimed just their second win of the campaign, by a whopping 164 runs over Blunham at Port Lane with Aiden Steels (89no) and Stuart Dockerill (7-16) hitting top form. Castor’s previous win was back on May 18 and also against Blunham.

In Division One March recovered from 79-6 to beat pass Ramsey’s 130 and Wisbech were beaten by Histon who chased a generous target that had been revised by a rain stoppage.

Bourne’s Lincs Premier Division title hopes were hit by a four-wicket defeat at Scunthorpe. but Market Deeping’s impressive run of form contunied as they bowled Boston out for 99.

Sachithra Perera was predictably the chief destroyer with 5-21.

RESULTS

Saturday, July 20

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peterborough Town lost to Oundle Town by 4 wkts

Peterborough 202-8 (D. Sayer 60, L. Bruce 26, K. Medcalf 21no, D. Foster 3-39, L. Fresen 2-39).

Oundle 205-6 (P. Adam 48, C. Wake 40no, J. Smith 2-32).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Market Deeping beat Boston by 7 wkts (revised target).

Boston 99 (J. Cheer 36, S. Perera 5-21, A. Sharp 4-28).

Market Deeping 68-3 (J. Smith 41no).

Scunthorpe beat Bourne by 4 wkts

Bourne 207-8 (C. Kruger 40, J. Temple 39, R. Dunn 33, B. Keast 22no).

Scunthorpe 209-6 (I. Snowden 84).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

March Town beat Ramsey by 4 wkts

Ramsey 130 (H. Purcell 34no, S. Rajaguru 3-15, T. Phillips 3-18, S. Brahmbhatt 2-18).

March 133-6 (S. Brahmbhatt 36, A. George 33no, D. Carlaw 2-12, M. Saunders 2-36)

Wisbech Town lost to Histon by 6 wkts (revised target)

Wisbech 204-9 (S. Albutt 59, G. Freear 1, D. Haynes 29, C. Clark 21no).

Histon 135-4 (G. Freear 2-29).

Division Two

Castor beat Blunham by 164 runs

Castor 196-8 (A. Steels 89no).

Blunham 32 (S. Dockerill 7-16).

Stamford Town beat Waresley by 15 runs

Stamford 84 (S. Prentice 27, J. Baker 4-9, N. Buckingham-Jones 4-12).

Waresley 69 (T. Juggins 6-35, S. Prentice 3-13)

Ufford Park beat St Ives & Warboys by 1 wkt (revised target)

St Ives 249 (N. Kumpukkal 96, Hugo Bell 3-47, T. Hussain 2-33).

Uffod Park 211-9 (Hamish Bell 70, T. Cooper 34, R. Keymer 33, A, Larkin 31, N. KUmpukkal 4-32, M. Milner 3-31).