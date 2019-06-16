Oundle complete a rapid House raid, Peterborough Town frustrated by rain, low scores for Bourne and Ramsey, March win a thriller, Castor lose a thriller, Ufford Park captain carries his bat in heavy defeat

Oundle Town stole a march on the rest of the Northants Premier Division yesterday (June 15) by smashing bottom club Horton House before the heavy rain arrived to wash out the rest of the fixtures.

It was quite a spectacular finish for Oundle who took the last eight Horton wickets for 11 runs and then reached their victory target of 98 in just 11 overs and one ball.

Sam Clarke during his spell of 4-25 for March against Thriplow. Photo: Pat Ringham.

The Craig brothers were once more at the forefront. Left-arm spinner Harrison Craig bagged 5-20 from 10 overs before Conor Craig whacked an unbeaten 51 from just 23 balls with three sixes and eight fours. Ben Graves (3-5 & 35no) also enjoyed a good day for Oundle who remain seventh.

Peterborough Town are clinging on to top spot by a single point after the weather messed up a strong position for the city side. Town were 169-4 with 11 overs to go at Desborough after openers Chris Milner (74) and Lewis Bruce (50) had added 125 for the first wicket.

Milner, promoted up the order because of injury to captain David Clarke, is the second-highest run scorer in the division with 350 at an average of 50. Bruce is averaging 88 for the season, the best in the top-flight of those with more than 100 runs to their name.

Bourne worked hard to get their Lincs Premier Division game on against Woodhall Spa at the Abbey Lawns, but it backfired as they slumped from 31-0 to 71 all out. Woodhall were soon 41-6 before sneaking home by four wickets. They overtook Bourne into fourth as a result.

It was a low-scoring day in Cambs Division One with March Town pipping bottom club Thriplow by two wickets chasing just 79 and Ramsey losing by four wickets to title challengers Eaton Socon after making just 92. Sam Clarke (4-25) was the top March bowler, while Jon Cade (36 & 3-27) posted good numbers for Ramsey.

Castor lost a Division Two thriller at Saffron Walden seconds by one wicket despite an excellent all-round effort from Aussie Brandon Purcell (73 & 3-24) and Ufford Park were well beaten at Blunham even though skipper Ross Keymer batted throughout their innings of 159 for 65 not out.

Stamford Town were frustrated by the weather. They were nine balls away from gaining a positive result against Kimbolton when the rain arrived.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 15

NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION

DESBOROUGH v PETERBOROUGH TOWN abandoned

Town 169-4 (C. Milner 74, L. Bruce 50, Josh Smith 26)

HORTON HOUSE lost to OUNDLE TOWN by 8 wkts

Horton House 97 (H. Craig 5-20, B. Graves 3-5, T, Norman 2-47)

Oundle 99-2 (C. Craig 51no, B. Graves 35no).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

BOURNE lost to WOODHALL SPA by 4 wkts

Bourne 71

Woodhall Spa 72-6 (C. Cheer 3-8, M. Kidd 2-31)

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

EATON SOCON beat RAMSEY by 4 wkts

Ramsey 92 (J. Cade 36, R. Haahof 5-19).

Eaton Socon 93-6 (G. Macaskill 43, J. Cade 3-27, M. Saunders 3-38).

MARCH TOWN beat THRIPLOW by 2 wkts

Thriplow 79 (S. Clarke 4-25, T. Phillips 2-11, S. Rajaguru 2-17).

March 80-8 (S. Rajaguru 22, J. Browne 5-42).

Division Two

BLUNHAM beat UFFORD PARK by 72 runs

Blunham 231-8

Ufford Park 159 (R. Keymer 65no).

SAFFRON WALDEN 2nds beat CASTOR by 1 wkt

Castor 155 (B. Purcell 73, R. Evans 27).

Saffron Walden 156-9 (D. Cummins 56, B. Purcell 3-24, S. Dockerill 2-21. R. Evans 2-28).

STAMFORD TOWN v KIMBOLTON abandoned

Stamford 185-7 (S. Lem 41no, D. Stratton 36, A. Hulme 30, T. Juggins 23).

Kimbolton 49-3.