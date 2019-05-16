Lunn lands a silver in Majorca

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) star Paul Lunn made the podium at a big event in Majorca at the weekend.

Lunn was racing in the 70.3 Half-Ironman Triathlon in Alcudia for the ninth time and he won the silver medal in his age group.

He completed the 1.2 mile swim in the sea, the 56 mile bike ride up into the mountains and the 13.1 mile run along the coast in a time of 4:21:14 to take 12th place overall and second in the 45-49 age group.

Lunn moved up from third to second on the run.

Five other PACTRAC members were competing in the big international race and all finished in the top half of the field of 2,877 competitors.

PACTRAC results: 12 Paul Lunn 4:21:14 (age group 2nd); 516 Chris Pike 5:13:04 (age group 16); 1032 John Crowley 5:34:42 (age group 88); 1094 Simon Guerin 5:37:38 (age group 200); 1150 Steve Skelhon 5:40:15 (age group 49); 1323 Richard Pike 5:47:25 (age group 124).