Jiawong on Song as Peterborough-based table tennis club win in the British Senior League

Peterborough-based Archway claimed a resounding 5-2 win against Scottish Champions North Ayrshire in their first home match in the Premier Division of the British Senior League last Saturday (December 14).

The result was never really in doubt after a masterclass by the outstanding Chinese team member Jiawong Song who won two singles matches at a canter.

Archway player Adam Jepson in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

In addition, both Callum Evans (Wales No. 1) and debutant Adam Jepson both chipped in with one win apiece. Evans also teamed up with the rested Chris Doran to win the doubles.

Song was unstoppable and untroubled as he didn’t need to get out of third gear for his two wins, entertaining the crowd on the way with some outlandish shots.

It was however Jepson – from Whittlesey – who had the ‘stand-out’ performance thrashing Colin Dalgleish (Scottish number 2 and current British champion) by a very convincing 3-0 margin.

Head coach Gareth Herbert was pleased with the win and particularly encouraged by Jepson who continues to go from strength to strength.

Herbert said: “That was an awesome performance from Adam who continues to learn and develop.

“He seems to have taken on board all that we have worked on recently in training and is now putting it into practice with devastating effect.”

Archway’s next fixture is away to reigning champions Ormesby (Middlesbrough) in January when the team will look to build further on this encouraging result.

The Archway club is based in Lincoln Road in the old Derek Brown Dance Studio.