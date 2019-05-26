Horror crash for Peterborough Panthers rider puts him in doubt for the big derby on Bank Holiday Monday

Peterborough Panthers suffered a potential injury blow last night (May 25).

New signing Josh Bates was involved in a crash while riding for his SGB Championship club, Leicester.

Bates’ machine looped at the start of heat three and he took no further part in the Lions’ victory against Birmingham.

The 23 year-old suffered a knock to the head and discomfort in the rib area which will make him a doubt for Panthers’ big Bank Holiday Monday (May 27) derby date against King’s Lynn at the East of England Arena (5pm).

Bates made an encouraging Panthers debut with five points as they snatched a 46-44 victory against Poole at Alwalton last Thursday (May 23).

Panthers will be able to draft in a guest if he is not passed fit to face Lynn and the Norfolk side themselves have injury problems.

German racer Erik Riss suffered a broken collar-bone last Monday and Lewis Kerr was then hurt in a crash in the SGB Championship last night while representing Eastbourne.