Harriet’s hat-trick of titles is the star turn for PAC

Peterborough Athletic Club had plenty to celebrate at the Cambridgeshire County Championships in Cambridge with a haul of 20 gold medals.

Harriet Fenton-Lake led the way by taking home a hat-trick of golds in the under 20 high jump with 1.55m, long jump with 4.94m and shot with a 9.93m personal best (PB).

Not far behind in the medal stakes were under 13 all-rounders Alice Bennett and Mark Dall.

Bennett won golds in the 75m hurdles (12.7) and high jump (1.43m) and a silver in the shot (8.61m PB) while Dall struck gold in the 100m (13.6) and 200m (28.1) and claimed long jump bronze 3.48m.

Other double gold winners were under 20 Megan Sims in the 400m hurdles (69.4) and 400m (60.78 PB), senior Laura Whitton in the 800m (2.25.21) and high jump (1.50m PB), under 17 Elizabeth Taylor in the 200m (25.93 PB) and 300m (41.4) and under 20 Nathaniel Amaoade in the triple jump (13.01m) and long jump (5.83m).

Louise Chance took home a gold with a PB of 30.56m in tbe under 17 javelin, breaking the club record, and that was after starting the day by running a PB in the 300m hurdles to take silver in a time of 53.43.

Team-mate Molly Fletcher pipped her to the title in that race with a PB of 49.33.

Saffron Tasker (under 15) took silver in the 300m (45.51) and a bronze in the 200m (28.43 PB) and Jessica Dixon-Walker (under 20) achieved gold and silver in the 100m hurdles (17.07) and long jump (4.71m) respectively.

Other gold medal winners for PAC were Josh White (senior 800m 2.00.62) and Chloe Finlay (senior 1500m 5.00.78) while Charlotte Dunstone (under 17 80m hurdles 12.3), Dontae Bowling (under 15 200m 25.09 PB) and Stacy McGivern (senior long jump 4.82m) all won silvers.

Completing the medal haul were Bryce Tshabalala (under 17 100m 12.17) and Charlotte Bennett (under 17 high jump 1.40m PB) with bronze.

LINCS CHAMPIONSHIPS

PAC also enjoyed plenty of success at the Lincolnshire Championships in Grantham.

Star of the show was under 15 Max Roe, who sped to victory in the 80m hurdles in a time of 11.45 to break the championship record, his PAC club record and placing him number one in the UK rankings for his age group.

He followed that up with gold in the 100m with a PB of 12.15.

Not to be outdone his brother Cody won gold in the U17 100m hurdles with a PB of 16.03 and took bronze in the 100m with 11.95.

The Phillips brothers also claimed medals with Luke (under 17) taking gold in the long jump (5.23m) and silver in the 400m (54.97 PB) and the shot (7.50m) and Dylan (under 17 ) winning gold in the high jump (1.70m PB) and silver in the javelin.

Ronnie Davey (under 15) also won gold in the high jump (1.40m).