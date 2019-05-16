Godfrey leads the way with a whopping 277lbs

The best match result of the weekend undoubtedly came from the Ramsey AS club match fished on the in-form Cedar Pool on the Decoy Lakes complex.

The carp fed in numbers from start to finish with 200lb plus needed to make the frame.

Gareth Mansfield.

Leading the way with a huge 277lb 8oz was Simon Godfrey. He drew peg 18 and caught on the pole from the margins with pellet and meat.

Close by on peg 16 was Josh Pace, who fished similar tactics to finish with 238lb 6oz. Then came Liam Darler on peg seven with 222lb 8oz.

Spare a thought for Stu Cheetham. He weighed in a massive 194lb 14oz but only came fourth!

This week’s Ramsey AS match is on the Magpie Pool at Rookery Water and I am told there are still pegs available.

JVAC

The Willows at Decoy fished well for the JVAC anglers and it was Chris Saunders who topped a strong field with 136lb 10oz from peg 30.

He fished all day on cat meat close in to see off the challenge of Lee Kendal, who had 128lb 5oz, with Guy Dew third on 127lb 5oz.

OVER 55s

In the Decoy Over 55s match fished on the Elm Pool it was Chris Saunders again heading the field.

He caught 147lb 5oz from peg 16 on the pole with cat meat.

A very close second was Gordon Parker with a net of barbel and carp on maggot and sweetcorn for 145lb 6oz, followed by Smug Smalley on 108lb 7oz.

HOTPOINT

With plenty of room on the Six Island Pool, the Hotpoint lads saw some fine weights put to the scales in their club match on Sunday.

Top rod from fancied peg 12 was Pete Sanderson, who fished a small feeder for 114lb 12oz. The weight of 96lb 11oz recorded from peg four by Richard Knight was good enough to take the runner-up spot, followed by Kev Schneider on peg six with 91lb 8oz.

STICKLEBACKS

Float Fish Farm Fishery continues to attract local clubs through its gates.

At the weekend Sticklebacks Angling Club fished the Horseshoe Lake which saw Alan Dent winning with 60lb 9oz. He fished two short pole lines and later in the margins with worm and corn from peg two.

Runner-up was Paul Hallybone. He was on peg six nd put 50lb 6oz to the scales followed in third place by Adrian Terheege with 36lb 7oz from peg three.

CASTAWAYS

Castaways are another club that enjoy the silver fish sport on the Kingfisher Lake at Float Fish Farm.

In their latest match it was Gareth Mansfield from peg two topping the field with 17lb 8oz taken on pinkie and maggot. Second was Daniel Curtis with 15lb from peg nine followed by Mike Mohan on 14lb 8oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club midweek match on the in-form Kingfisher Lake at Float Fish Farm was won by Mike Mohan with 18lb 8oz of roach, rudd and a large ide caught on the final whistle. Runner-up was Mel Saggers with 17lb and third was Roger Biddle with 15lb.