Gill defends his title against another Mexican

Jordan Gill makes a quick defence of his WBA International featherweight title tomorrow night (May 10).

Gill (24) won the belt on March 2 when delivering a punch-perfect performance to dispose of Mexican Emanuel Dominguez in three rounds.

It’s another Mexican in the opposite corner tomorrow at the Nottingham Arena as Enrique Tinoco steps into the ring to take on the champion from Chatteris.

Gill will be looking to extend his unblemished record to 24 wins in front of a live audience on Sky Sports.

Tinoco, aged 29, has won 17 of his 26 fights but hasn’t boxed in 14 months.

Gill said: “I’m really coming into my element now. I’m becoming a man, I’m 24 years-old, I’ve still got bags of time and I’m learning every day in the gym. The world’s my oyster, really, and I’m going to keep on improving every week, keep on putting on good performances, keep on beating everyone that’s put in front of me, and keep on winning belts.”