GB international to open new City of Peterborough hockey pitch after members and Mick George Ltd raise the £170k cost

Current Great Britain international Sam Ward will officially open the new artificial hockey pitch at City of Peterborough’s Bretton Gate base on Sunday (July 14)

The near £170k cost has been met by members with the significant help of a £50,000 grant from the Mick George Community Fund.

Action from a City of Peterborough hockey match at Bretton Gate.

The new pitch was laid in six weeks by Greenfields and will be used by all team from the club’s National League men’s side down to the mini hockey enthusiasts.

Ward will officially open the pitch at 1.15pm and a match between England Over 35s and a City of Peterborough past and present team.

Ward is also expected to take part in mini hockey coaching from 9.30-11am and he will be available to sign autographs after that.

Jane Wilson, City of Peterborough Hockey Club secretary, said: “It’s been a hugely exciting project for all connected with the blub, we have been overwhelmed by the generosity. The grant from the Mick George Community Fund has been invaluable in helping us complete the project in time for the new season.”

Stuart Costello, Marketing Director at Mick George Ltd commented: “The popularity of grassroots sport in our county is tremendous. We’re proud that we can play a part in nurturing local talent in a range of sporting disciplines with the financial assistance available through the Community Fund.

“Hockey is not something that we’ve had much interaction with historically, but that may change following this partnership.”