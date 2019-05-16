Eye-catching run by the flying Finlay

Peterborough Athletic Club dominated the ladies race at Sunday’s Eye 10k.

Leading the team home was Chloe Finlay. Having won the women’s 1500m in one of the last events at the Cambridgeshire County Championships the day before, she was straight back to racing in club colours the next morning with a victory in 37.22.

Second home was Sarah Caskey in 41.05 and the scorers were completed by Elisabeth Sennitt Clough who was also first W40 with 44.13.

PAC also had the first W35 in the shape of Wendy Perkins in 46.48 with Kay Gibson completing Peterborough’s women’s contingent in 57.45.

Werrington Jogger Ellie Swire finished as third lady in 41.59.

Lincoln Wellington star Matt Bowser stormed to a comfortable win in the men’s race in 32.11 with Jake Richardson, also of Lincoln Wellington AC, clocking 33.06 for second place.

Helpston Harrier John Herbert finished third in 33.38 and was one of a trio of ‘super-vets’ from Helpston who won the team prize. Micky Moore came home fourth in 34.46 with 53 year-old Jim Morris crossing the line 14th in 36.51.

Peterborough AC finished second in the men’s team stakes thanks to the efforts of Mark Popple (5th in 35.02), John Pike (8th in 35.42) and James Sadlier (11th in 36.39).

PAC pair Nathan Popple (38:52) and Mark Anderson (39:15) were also competing after recent marathons.

Bushfield Jogger Scott Meadows had a fine run, taking seventh place with a 35.34 clocking.

Nene Valley youngsters had a field day in the junior 3km race with Dylan Tomaselli winning in a time of 10.09.

Hunts AC’s Ciaran Burke was second, three seconds behind Tomaselli. Third-placed Joseph Reindell of Nene Valley was given the same time as Burke.

Chelsie Bole won the girls race in 11.30 and her Nene Valley team-mate Lola Fletcher finished second with a time of 12.08. Hunts AC’s Caitlan Burke was third in 12.17.

There were some very young possible stars of the future in action, with seven year-old Adam Smith and Jasper Edwards clocking 13.00 and 13.02 respectively.

Jacob Antonucci, who is just six years-old, covered the 3km course in 15.08.

TITCHMARSH 10k

There was local success in the region’s other 10k road race on Sunday, with Helpston Harrier Steve Robinson winning the Titchmarsh 10k in a time of 33:45.9.

Peterborough AC’s James Whitehead was runner-up with a 34:13.9 clocking.

IPSWICH 5k

At the Ipswich Twilight 5k, PAC’s Shaun Walton had set about demolishing his 5k PB.

Having gone below 16 minutes for the distance for the first time last summer, he took another 20 seconds off his previous best to move closer to the 15:30 barrier with the summer season lying ahead giving plenty more opportunities for fast times.