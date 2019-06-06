Double disappointment as Northants crash on two fronts

The Northants Bowling Federation county teams may only have pride to play for following crushing home defeats by defending champions Suffolk in the Adams and Newton Trophy on Saturday.

The Adams team, forced to make several changes to their original squad following a number of withdrawals for a variety of reasons, picked up just three points from their opening match of the campaign at Blackstones in a 180-146 defeat, while the Newton team, playing at City of Peterborough, have just one point to show from their opening two fixtures following a 185-135 loss.

To have aspirations of reaching the national finals at Skegness, Suffolk are invariably the team to beat, and with 39 points from a possible 44 from their opening two matches in the Adams they are already underlying that fact.

Northants were only nine shots down at the ten end stage in the Adams, but that had been extended to 39 after twenty ends when the writing was clearly on the wall for the home side.

The rink of Steve Roden, Tom Fielding and Lee Welsford produced a consolation 28-18 win, while Bob Warters, Michael Humphreys and Paul Buckley battled out a topsy-turvy 30-30 draw.

The Newton team yielded just one point from the visit of Suffolk thanks to the rink of Richard Allam, Martin Stokes and Malcolm Squires who drew 26-26 to prevent a ‘whitewash’ for the second week running.

Both teams are in action away to Lincolnshire on Saturday where they will be hoping for better fortune, although both Lincs teams have won their opening matches, so Northants can expect another tough challenge.

RESULTS

ADAMS TROPHY

Northants 146 (3), Suffolk 180 (19): (Northants rinks only) –

Trevor Smith, Ally McNaughton, Jon Earl lost 23-32; John Holroyd, Graham Agger, Martin Welsford lost 21-36; Bob Warters, Michael Humphreys, Paul Buckley drew 30-30; Steve Roden, Tom Fielding, Lee Welsford won 28-18; Brian Martin, Stephen Harris, Martyn Dolby lost 24-32; Howard Shipp, Paul Bailey, Adam Warrington lost 20-32.

NEWTON TROPHY

Northants 135 (1), Suffolk 185 (21): (Northants rinks only) –

Les Sharp, Mick Greaves, Alec Emery lost 25-28; Andy Dyer, Tony Kemp, Brian Bassam lost 18-32; Dave Roberts, Mick Linnell, Cliff Watson lost 23-36; Richard Allam, Martin Stokes, Malcolm Squires drew 26-26; Jeff Clipston, Peter Jessop, Fred Richardson lost 27-29; Dave Corney, Zack Brown, Dick Noble lost 16-34.

n The Northants Women’s Bowling Federation begin their inter-county championship campaign next Wednesday with the Donald Steward team hosting North Essex at Ketton.

Northants: Carol Warters, Shirley Suffling, Chris Ford (all Ketton); Fiona Richardson, Gill Day, Linda Darani (all City of Peterborough); Kathy Browning, Marlene Osbourne, Gill King (all Yaxley); Tina Tinklin, Liz Hext, Sheila Craig (all Conservative); Norma Squires (City of Peterborough), Elizabeth Wallace (Ketton), Julie Masters (Parkway).

NORTHANTS COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

MEN

TWO-BOWL SINGLES, first round: Michael Humphreys (Blackstones) bt Jeff Clipston (Pboro & District) 21-4; Duncan Lee (Whittlesey Manor) bt Wilf Redhead (Pboro & District) 21-9; Tom Polkey (City of Pboro) bt Robert Heath (Yaxley) 21-20; Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor) bt Mick Porter (Crowland) 21-20; Sean Fenlon (Westward) bt Dick Noble (Whittlesey Manor) 21-8; John Holroyd (Stamford) bt Howard Shipp (Parkway) 21-4; Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Tim Porter (Market Deeping) 21-6; Brian Bassam (Pboro & District) bt Steven Shaw (Conservative) 21-15; Ralph Barker (Whittlesey Town) bt Dave Roberts (Market Deeping) 21-18; Jim Ruddy (Westward) bt Roger Strong (City of Pboro) 21-19. Walkovers: Lee Welsford (Whittlesey Manor), Mick Duell (Whittlesey Manor), Andrew Cooper (Yaxley), Tony Kemp (Conservative), Steve Roden (Whittlesey Manor).

VETERANS SINGLES, first round: Paul Buckley (Blackstones) bt Wilf Redhead (Pboro & District) 21-3; Mick Duell (Whittlesey Manor) bt Dave Corney (Pboro & District) 21-15; Bob Warters (Ketton) bt Peter Holmes (Crowland) 21-8; Roger Stevens (Whittlesey Manor) bt Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) 21-16; Tony Mace (Whittlesey Manor) bt Charles Beeken (Crowland) 21-6; Tony Kemp (Conservative) bt Roger Strong (City of Pboro) 21-18; Robert Heath (Yaxley) bt Dennis Starbuck (Stamford) 21-14; Stuart Reynolds (Parkway) bt Tony Wigston (Crowland) 21-14; Malcolm Mann (Vanguard) bt Mick Linnell (Whittlesey Manor) 21-15; Les Sharp (Yaxley) bt Martin Fletcher (Langtoft Pearl) 21-16; Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl) bt Joe Martin (Pboro & District) 21-13; Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) bt Gerald Homewood (Langtoft Pearl) 21-9; Kevin Vinter (Stamford) bt Jeff Clipston (Pboro & District) 21-8. Walkover: Dick Noble (Whittlesey Manor).

PAIRS, first round: Cliff Watson (Pboro & District) bt Dick Noble (Whittlesey Manor) 18-15; Bob Warters (Ketton) bt Roger Stevens (Whittlesey Manor) 20-14; Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Peter Eddings (City of Pboro) 17-16; Ally McNaughto (Wittering) bt Jeff Clipston (Pboro & District) 15-13; Tony Mace (Whittlesey Manor) bt Stuart Reynolds (Parkway) 21-15; Andrew Cooper (Yaxley) bt Geoff Brown (Crowland) 20-9; Trevor Collins (Parkway) bt Paul Buckley (Blackstones) 24-11; Mick Porter (Crowland) bt Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) 20-8; John Holroyd (Stamford) bt Ralph Barker (Whittlesey Town) 24-13; John Thurston (Yaxley) bt Mick Linnell (Whittlesey Manor) 21-8; Sean Fenlon (Westward) bt Paul Bailey (Blackstones) 19-4; Howard Shipp (Parkway) bt Malcolm Holmes (Crowland) 21-11; Bill Ives (Langtoft Pearl) bt Terry Corney (Whittlesey Town). Walkovers: Brian Martin (Parkway), Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor), Paul Dalliday (Parkway).

SENIOR PAIRS, preliminary round: John Hadley (Yaxley) bt Martin Fletcher (Langtoft Pearl) 16-13; Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) bt Wilf Redhead (Pboro & District) 22-6; Peter Linnell (Blackstones) bt Ray Hurst (Deeping) 18-16; Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) bt Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl) 17-12; Fred Browning (Yaxley) bt Brian Davis (Crowland) 21-18; Richard Montgomery (Langtoft Pearl) bt Mick Linnell (Whittlesey Manor) 19-14; Peter Holmes (Crowland) bt Roger Martin (Blackstones) 16-13; Kevin Vinter (Stamford) bt Ken White (Ketton) 26-7; Bob Warters (Ketton) bt Terry Corney (Whittlesey Town) 19-4; Stuart Reynolds (Parkway) bt Brian Swann (Westward) 24-7; Paul Buckley (Blackstones) bt Gerald Homewood (Langtoft Pearl) 24-11. Walkovers: Malcolm Squires (City of Pboro), Michael Smith (Wittering).

MIXED PAIRS, preliminary round: John Holroyd (Stamford) bt Andy Dyer (Conservative) 24-9; Malcolm Cullingworth (Langtoft Pearl) bt Andrew Cooper (Yaxley) 17-16; Richard Allam (Stamford) bt John Earl (Blackstones) 17-8; Fred Richardson (City of Pboro) bt Fred Browning (Yaxley) 27-3; Sarah Newson (Parkway) bt Brian Swann (Westward) 15-12; Michael Millar (City of Pboro) bt Sam Wilson (Parkway); Robert Heath (Yaxley) bt Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) 19-10; Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Paul Buckley (Blackstones) 18-17; Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) bt Andrew Thurston (Parkway) 18-17; Lee Welsford (Whittlesey Manor) bt Steve Roden (Whittlesey Manor) 21-13; Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) bt Les Sharp (Yaxley) 18-13; Malcolm Squires (City of Pboro) bt Tony Kemp (Conservative) 18-13; Paul Bailey (Blackstones) bt Peter Eddings (City of Pboro) 17-10. Walkovers: Mick Hatch (Westward), Darren Middleton (Blackstones), Dick Noble (Whittlesey Manor).

SENIOR MIXED PAIRS, first round: Tony Kemp (Conservative) bt Andrew Grief (Crowland) 20-13; Dennis Starbuck (Stamford) bt Charles Beeken (Crowland) 19-11; Steve Stone (Deeping) bt Bob Warters (Ketton) 17-14; Malcolm Squires (City of Pboro) bt John Hadley (Yaxley) 18-10; Paul Buckley (Blackstones) bt Bruce Saint (Yaxley) 20-15; Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) bt Robert Heath (Yaxley) 22-9; Fred Richardson (City of Pboro) bt Roger Strong (City of Pboro) 18-13; Dick Ford (Ketton) bt Kevin Vinter (Stamford) 27-14; Mick Duell (Whittlesey Manor) bt Martin Fletcher (Langtoft Pearl) 23-14; Peter Eddings (City of Pboro) bt Roger Martin (Blackstones) 16-11; Les Sharp (Yaxley) bt Wilf Redhead (Pboro & District) 24-7. Walkovers: Jeff Newson (Parkway), Brian Downs (Blackstones), Mick Hatch (Westward), Martyn Dolby (Blackstones), Dick Noble (Whittlesey Manor).

THREE-BOWL TRIPLES, preliminary round: Cliff Watson (Pboro & District) bt Brian Davis (Crowland) 24-8; Adam Warrington (Blackstones) bt Dick Noble (Whittlesey Manor) 25-15; Neil Wright (Parkway) bt Richard Allam (Stamford) 20-13; Paul Bailey (Blackstones) bt Tom Fielding (Blackstones) 20-15; Howard Shipp (Parkway) bt Brian Wheatley (Deeping) 17-16; Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor) bt Michael Humphreys (Blackstones) 25-14; Stuart Reynolds (Parkway) bt Paul Buckley (Blackstones) 20-6; Fred Browning (Yaxley) bt Steve Stone (Deeping) 21-8; Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) bt Peter Eddings (City of Pboro) 26-11; Lee Welsford (Whittlesey Manor) bt Bob Warters (Ketton) 21-2; Paul Dalliday (Parkway) bt Gerald Homewood (Langtoft Pearl) 15-10; Dave Corney (Pboro & District) bt Sean Fenlon (Westward) 20-7. Walkover: Martin Welsford (Whittlesey Manor).

MIXED TRIPLES, first round: Charles Beeken (Crowland) bt Ralph Barker (Whittlesey Town); Paul Bailey (Blackstones) bt Mick Hatch (Westward) 25-7; Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) bt Andrew Thurston (Parkway) 17-11; Brian Bassam (Pboro & District) bt Michael Humphreys (Blackstones) 19-14; Sam Wilson (Parkway) bt Andrew Cooper (Yaxley) 19-15; Paul Buckley (Blackstones) bt Lee Welsford (Whittlesey Manor) 21-20; Steve Roden (Whittlesey Manor) bt John Hadley (Yaxley) 19-10; Stuart Reynolds (Parkway) bt Richard Allam (Stamford) 24-17; Sean Fenlon (Westward) bt John Earl (Blackstones) 15-13. Walkovers: Dick Noble (Whittlesey Manor), Sophie Morton (Parkway), Tom Polkey (City of Pboro), Sarah Newson (Parkway), Cliff Watson (Pboro & District), Martin Welsford (Whittlesey Manor), John Holroyd (Stamford).

WOMEN

TWO-BOWL SINGLES, first round: Helen Holroyd (Stamford) bt Norma Squires (City of Pboro) 21-11; Tina Tinklin (Conservative) bt Andrea Cox (Langtoft Pearl) 21-9; Julie Masters (Parkway) bt Sharon Bailey (Blackstones) 21-13; Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl) bt Elizabeth Wallace (Ketton) 21-17; Linda Darani (City of Pboro) bt Sheila Craig (Conservative) 21-17; Joan Robinson (Yaxley) bt Hazel Bass (Yaxley) 21-20. Walkovers: Ann Cullingworth, Fiona Richardson).

CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS, preliminary round: Wendy Harrold (Whittlesey Manor) bt Angie Jinks (Westward) 21-20; Penny Hart (Whittlesey Town) bt G. Bullimore (City of Pboro) 21-5.

TWO-BOWL TRIPLES, first round: Fiona Richardson (City of Pboro) bt Joan Robinson (Yaxley) 22-18; Helen Holroyd (Stamford) bt H. Tilley (Ketton) 19-17; Viv Hempsell (Yaxley) bt Chris Ford (Ketton) 22-7; Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl) bt Merisha McKernan (Parkway) 19-18; Linda Kemp (Conservative) bt Sheila Craig (Conservative) 22-17; Gill King (Yaxley) bt M. Stone (Deeping) 16-13. Walkovers: Sharon Bailey (Blackstones), Vie Hatch (Westward).

Local bowler Chloe Brett, daughter of former world number one Nicky, has been selected for the England junior team for next month’s British Isles Under 25 international series in Scotland.

The Parkway player is one of four new caps in the team for the series being played at the Ayr Northfield on the weekend of July 20/21.

Meanwhile, Warboys’ Ed Elmore has retained his place in the England junior men’s team for the British Isles series at the Essex County club in September.

MIDDLETON CUP

The Hunts men’s and women’s county teams made a winning start to their respective Bowls England inter-county championship campaigns.

The men dropped just one rink as they defeated Suffolk 146-108 at Brampton in the Middleton Cup to collect twenty points and make the early running at the top of the section.

Their next match is away to Essex, who were beaten by Bedfordshire in their opening fixture, on June 15.

The women, returning to Johns Trophy action following a two year absence, shared the six rinks with visiting Suffolk at Parkway, but won 126-100 overall to take the bulk of the points at 16-6.

They next play Essex away on June 22.

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

HUNTS MEN’S RESULTS

PAIRS, first round: Nicky Brett (Warboys) bt Craig Sutherland (Eynesbury) 30-13; Robbie Coleman (Brampton) bt Steve Roden (Whittlesey Manor) 24-16; Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) bt Fred Field (Huntingdon) 23-22; Steve Baker (Hemingford) bt Phil Swannell (Warboys) 26-17; Lindsay Swannell (Warboys) bt Albert Corn (Buckden) 24-22; Barry Kitto (Eynesbury) bt Neil Wright (Parkway) 25-11; Simon Leader (Warboys) bt Trevor Collins (Parkway) 28-10; James Harford (Parkway) bt Robert Heath (Yaxley) 26-10; Matt Saunders (Brampton) bt Brian Swann (Westward) 22-21; Trevor Dighton (St Ives) bt Andy Jakes (Somersham) 18-12; Ed Elmore (Warboys) bt Brian Martin (Parkway) 25-14; Martin Francis (Ramsey) bt Stuart Popple (Parkway) 21-19; Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Steven Gentle (Eynesbury) 26-23.

FOURS, preliminary round: Fred Field (Huntingdon) bt Martin Francis (Ramsey) 20-10; Stuart Popple (Parkway) bt Bernie Shannon (Sawtry) 26-18; Nicky Brett (Warboys) bt Trevor Collis (Parkway) 23-10; Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Ian Swannell (Somersham) 22-6; Robbie Coleman (Brampton) bt Joe Randall (Warboys) 23-8; Barry Kitto (Eynesbury) bt Lee Welsford (Whittlesey Manor) 25-7; Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) bt Rob Elmore (Warboys) 22-6.

BOWLS ENGLAND

Whittlesey Manor and Warboys will meet in the third round of the Bowls England club two fours competition following wins over St Ives (44-30) and Eynesbury (43-38) respectively.

Also through from the Hunts region are Somersham who defeated Kettering Lodge B 46-38.