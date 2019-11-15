City of Peterborough to tackle table-toppers and a current Great Britain international

City of Peterborough Hockey Club believe they are in a false position in Division One North of the National League.

City suffered a fourth defeat in six matches last weekend when conceding twice in the final moments to suffer a 4-2 reverse at Loughborough Students.

It’s another tough one against leaders Durham University at Bretton Gate on Sunday (November 17, 2pm start), but City only lost to their star-studded visitors by one goal in the reverse fixture, one of seveal strong performances which makes manager Graham Finding believe results will soon turn.

“We have been on the road for four of our first six matches,” Finding said. “And three have been against teams in the top four who have now broken away from the remaining six sides. We were narrowly defeated in all of those games.

“We lost at Durham to a goal in the final moments. It will be tough on Sunday, but we could move up to fifth with a win. We can then try to build on a competitive start by tackling a run of games against the sides around us in the table.”

Durham will field a star-studded side at the Gate with current England and Great Britain international Jack Turner and three German imports with Bundesliga experience expected to play.

Third-placed City of Peterborough Ladies host mid-table Maidstone in the East Premier Division tomorrow (November 16, 2pm).