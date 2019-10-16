City of Peterborough make a good point in the National League

City of Peterborough Hockey Club are up and running in National League Division One after a cracking end-to-end clash against the University of Nottingham at Bretton Gate on Sunday (October 13).

It finished 2-2 to give City their first point of the campaign in their first home game and the result capped a fantastic weekend for the whole club who played 12 league games and didn’t lose any of them.

Short corner strikes from Adam Wilson and Joe Finding delivered City’s point, one that sees them third from bottom.

City are on their travels this Sunday (October) when they head to unbeaten third-placed side Durham University.

City fell behind to Nottingham in the first-half, but Finding equalised from a set-piece strike that appeared to travel between the legs of a giant goalkeeper.

And the hosts took the lead 15 minutes from time with a much snappier short corner strike from Wilson, but that goal galvanised the visitors who were soon back level.

The game could have gone either way in the final stages with Nottingham hitting the post and forcing a couple of superb stops from City goalkeeper Cameron Goodey.

City of Peterborough Ladies’ brilliant start to their East Premier Division campaign continued with a 5-0 rout of Dereham at Bretton Gate.

Jeorgia Carr and Hannah Knott both scored twice with Tierney Augustine also on target for a team now in second place after three wins and a draw from four matches.

City travel to Cambridge University on Saturday (August 19).