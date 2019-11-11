City of Peterborough Hockey Club give classy students a tough examination before suffering a last-gasp defeat

City of Peterborough conceded twice in the final stages to lose their National Division One match 4-2 at Loughborough Students yesterday (November 10).

In an evenly-balanced first half, City probably created the best of the chances, and deservedly took the lead just before half-time when Joe Finding converted a penalty stroke awarded following a goalline scramble.

The second-half saw Loughborough take charge, putting City under increasing pressure and finding the equaliser in the 40th minute, and then taking the lead in the 49th minute, through a short corner conversion.

City needed to up their game and found an equaliser through a Ross Ambler open play strike in the 60th minute, so once again went into the final minutes of a tough away fixture on equal terms and looking for the winner.

Unfortunately It was Loughborough who grabbed all three points, overloading their attack for a open play goal in the final minute and then grabbing a fourth goal as City threw caution to the wind in the closing seconds of the game.