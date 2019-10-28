City of Peterborough have banked their first National League win of the season

Have your say

City of Peterborough have banked their first win in National League Division One.

But they did it the hard way on Saturday (October 26), coming from a goal down to beat Sheffield Hallam 2-1 at Bretton Gate.

City of Peterborough (red) v Sheffield Hallam at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Joe Finding scored both goals from short corners to move City up to eighth in the 10-team competition. Hallam are bottom after losing all five of their fixtures so far.

City don’t get the chance to build on their opening victory as they have no fixture this weekend.

“It’s been a tough opening five weeks,” City manager Graham Finding said. “But we’ve been competitive and we’ve delivered some decent performances.”

The heavy rain made conditions difficult for both teams with slips and slides aplenty.

Adam Wilson on the attack for City of Peterborough against Sheffield Hallam. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was still some quality on show with the visitors taking the lead from a well-struck set-piece in the 13th minute.

But City were soon dominating possession and were rewarded when Finding struck in the 33rd minute.

Finding was on target again seven minutes later and City struck the post twice before seeing the game our rather comfortably.

City of Peterborough Ladies lost for the first time in the East Premier A Division on Saturday as they went down 4-0 at Wapping.

Slick short corner routines proved City’s undoing. Wapping scored all four goals from set-pieces to overtake their victims into second place.