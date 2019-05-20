Champions Barnack are back on top, Castor off the mark thanks to an Aussie and a debutant, Saranga ton in vain for March, Wisbech wallop Peterborough Town and Market Deeping beaten again

Have your say

Barnack are going to take some stopping in their quest to retain the Rutland Division One title.

The villagers moved to the top of the table by easing to a 42-run win at previous leaders King’s Keys yesterday (May 19).

A sixth successive half century for Ajaz Akhtar (52) helped Barnack up to 176-9 in their 45 overs on a damp Woodlands track.

And that proved plenty as the hosts were dismissed for 134 thanks mainly to a 6-29 haul for left-arm seamer Shezhad Amir.

Newly-promoted Castor picked up their first top-flight win of the campaign as they saw off March Town by 86 runs at Port Lane.

Aussie import Brandon Purcell (88) and denutant Marcus Papworth (52) dominated Castor’s 249-5 and even Saraanga Rajaguru’s 102 couldn’t save March from defeat.

Market Deeping have lost all four Division One games with Dave Sargeant’s 81 unable to prevent a five-wicket reverse at Grantham, but bottom spot is occupied by Peterborough Town who failed to pick up a single point from their trip to Wisbech Town.

William Gowler bagged 5-41 as Town were skittled for just 75, a total Wisbech passed for the loss of just one wicket.

Barnack won’t be able to repeat they league and cup double this season as clubs voted to scrap the John Wilcox Trophy at the close season annual meeting.

RESULTS

Sunday, May 19

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

CASTOR beat MARCH by 86 runs

Castor 249-5 (B. Purcell 88, M. Papworth 52, N. Wilson 28no, A. Conyard 2-85).

March 163-9 (S. Rajaguru 102, R. Porter 4-57, R. Evans 2-23).

GRANTHAM beat MARKET DEEPING by 5 wkts

Market Deeping 182-7 (D. Sargeant 81, K. Judd 28).

Grantham 183-5 (C. Wilson 44, J. Smith 3-49).

KING’S KEYS lost to BARNACK by 42 runs

Barnack 176-9 (A. Akhtar 52, A. Butt 36, J. Ghani 3-52, S. Chaudhary 2-11, Z. Abbas 2-37).

King’s Keys 134 (A. Hussain 26, D. Ashraf 26, T. Ali 21, S. Amir 6-29, M. Yaseen 3-17).

WISBECH beat PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 9 wkts

Peterborough Town 75 (M. Saif 20, W. Gowler 5-41, K. Haynes 3-28),

Wisbech 76-1 (J. Bowers 49no, D. Haynes 22no).