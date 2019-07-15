Career best finish in the British GP for the driver from the Fens

George Russell, the Formula One driver from the Fens, finished a career-best 14th in his home Grand Prix at Silverstone yesterday (July 14).

Russell started the race in 19th position on the grid, but battled away to finish 14th, one place ahead of Williams team-mate Robert Kubica.

Russell said; “I felt that we got the most out of the car. It was great fun out there, driving flat out every single lap around a circuit as cool as this was a special feeling. Even before the race, seeing all the fans supporting us Brits was amazing. We are still pushing, and hopefully at the next race we will be a bit quicker.”

Russell is still without a point in his debut season in Formula One.

The race was won by Lewis Hamilton who is now 39 points clear at the top of the Drivers Championship.