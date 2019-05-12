Captain Morgan blasts Bourne to brilliant win at champions, first success for Market Deeping, Haynes keeps Wisbech perfect, South African smashes Ufford Park, March, Ramsey and Stamford well beaten

Have your say

Bourne skipper Peter Morgan blasted a brilliant ton as his side toppled perennial Lincs Premier Division champions Bracebridge Heath by 36 runs yesterday (May 11).

Morgan rescued his side from early trouble at 60-5, cracking four sixes and eight fours in a 112-ball 104 not out to enable Bourne to close on 204-6 in 50 overs.

James Hook enjoyed a fine all-round day for Market Deeping against Louth.

Opening bowlers Jack Berry (3-27) and Colin Cheer (3-39) then ensured Bracebridge never threatened a successful run chase.

James Hook was the star turn as Market Deeping picked up their first win of the season at home to Louth. Hook cracked 60 of Deeping’s 185-9 and claimed 3-20 as Louth were dismissed for 151.

Cunning slow bowler Meli Adatia (5-44) mopped up the rest of the Louth innings. Bourne are fifth after three games with Deeping in eighth,

Kieran Haynes (6-18) was the main man as Wisbech made it two wins out of two with a six-wicket success over Thriplow in Cambs Division One. The visitors were skittled for 103.

Ramsey and March Town were both beaten comfortably as were Ufford Park and Stamford Town in Division Two.

Ufford felt the full force of Kimbolton’s debutant South African star Abel Mokhuane who smashed an unbeaten 119 not out from just 58 balls as the hosts scorched to their victory target of 203 in just 26 overs and five balls.

Mokhuane struck seven sixes and 14 fours.

Castor’s scheduled home game with Huntingdon was cancelled because of a waterlogged pitch.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 11

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

BRACEBRIDGE HEATH lost to BOURNE by 36 runs

Bourne 204-6 (P. Morgan 104no, S. Evison 41, R. Dunn 27).

Bracebridge Heath 168 (W. Carter 64, J. Berry 3-27, C. Cheer 3-39, T. Dicon 2-33).

MARKET DEEPING beat LOUTH by 34 runs

Market Deeping 185-9 (J. Hook 60, S. Malton 33, K. Judd 29, C. Gillett 20, J. Court 5-48).

Louth 151 (M. Adatia 5-44, J. Hook 3-20, A. Sharp 2-26).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

March lost to Cambridge 2nds by 170 runs

Cambridge 293-6 (N. Taylor 112, T. Nulty 2-62).

March 123 (S. Brahmbhatt 38, H. Els 3-6).

SAWSTON & BABRAHAM beat RAMSEY by 5 wkts

Ramsey 139 (M. Duncan 22, J. Cade 20).

Sawston & Babraham 140-5 ( D. Carlaw 2-23)

WISBECH beat THRIPLOW by 6 wkts

Thriplow 103 (K. Haynes 6-18, G. Hammond 2-29).

Wisbech 104-4 (D. Stannard 25, J. Williams 24, S. Albutt 22no).

Division Two

KIMBOLTON beat UFFORD PARK by 6 wkts

Ufford Park 202-9 (T. Cooper 43, A. Munir 38, W. Javed 34, R. Keymer 24, H. Stephenson 20).

Kimbolton 205-4 (A. Mokhuane not out 119, J. Harrington 3-63).

SAFFRON WALDEN 2nds beat STAMFORD TOWN by 94 runs

Saffron Walden 200-5 (S. Larsen 47).

Stamford 106 (T. Williams 33no, A. Birch 24, J. Ormsby 4-26).

Cancelled: Castor v Huntingdon