Burghley Park Cricket Club week should be bigger and better than ever

The popular Burghley Park cricket week is back next week (June 30-July 5), bigger and better than ever.

The action starts on Sunday (June 30, 1pm) with a new addition to the fun, the 2019 Kidz Blast, a sixes competition for invited junior teams.

The beautiful Burghley Park pavilion/

Title sponsors BGL Group are once again supporting an event that will see Burghley Park take on a visiting side each day from 10:30am (11am on Friday). Returning visiting sides include the Authors XI, Gentlemen of Lincolnshire, Gentlemen of West Norfolk and MCC, as well as an ECB Staff XI.

Each evening, from 6pm on Monday, 16 local sides will battle it out for the coveted ‘sixes’ trophy.

Oundle Town are the current holders of the trophy and will be keen to retain the title for a third year, but there are some strong contenders to challenge them this year.

New to the tournament for 2019 are Peterborough Town, who are tipped to make a big impression in their first year.

Sixes cricket is usually fast and furious.

Look out for the Buckles ‘Champagne Moment’ winners each evening to see who has performed well.

Three six-a-side fixtures are played each evening in the knockout style tournament, culminating in the finals night on Friday.

After the winners have been crowned there will be music on offer for players and spectators.

The ever-popular Konnexx bar will be providing refreshments in the Cabel UK beer tent, provided by Stamford Marquee Company, throughout the week stocking a large variety of local real ales, such as Oakham Ales, as well as plenty from further afield as part of the club’s annual beer festival celebrations.

For the non-ale drinkers there will be Adnams champagne, wine and gin on offer too. A BBQ, run by Beetroot catering, will be on hand to serve some great food throughout the week.

The club would like to remind all that no alcohol will be permitted to be brought into the ground this year.

Sixes fixtures

Monday 2nd July - Oundle Town v Castor, Burghley Park v Ketton Sports, Newborough v Oakham

Tuesday 3rd July - Peterborough Town v Uffington, Market Overton v Stamford Town, Uppingham v Market Deeping

Wednesday 4th July - Bourne v Nassington, Barnack v Ufford Park, Quarter Final

Thursday 5th July - Quarter Finals

Friday 6th July - Semi-finals and Final

Day fixtures: Monday 2nd July - BPCC vs ECB Staff XI; Tuesday 3rd July - BPCC vs Authors XI; Wednesday 4th July - BPCC vs Gentlemen of Lincolnshire; Thursday 5th July - BPCC vs Gentlemen of West Norfolk; Friday 6th July - BPCC vs MCC (11am start).