Brothers strike gold during police raid on Dublin

Brothers Imraan and Aamir Shirazi struck gold at the renowned Monkstown BoxCup in Dublin.

The Peterborough Police club siblings, who are coached by father Akif Shirazi, delivered superb performances to see off tough opponents.

Imraan (13) had to fight three times to claim his gold medal in the 37kg category, clinching his prize with an impressive stoppage win in the final.

Aamir (12) gained a revenge win over Alfie Rourke to win his gold. Rourke had beaten Aamir in the Bristol BoxCup earlier this season and he also beat Cambs Police fighter Rushaan Raja in Dublin before squaring off against Aamir.

But Aamir was too slick this time and won every round for a comfortable points decision.

Rushaan (12) collected a bronze medal, while clubmate Alfie Baker won silver in the 54kg category after beating hot favourite and two-time champion Barnie McDonagh in his semi-final.

Baker (12) boxed brilliantly in the final against Adrian Polis from Albion BC so there was much confusion when the city youngster lost out on points.

The last of five medals won by Peterborough Police was a bronze for 13-year-old Shae Gowler who won his quarter-final before losing to a split points decision in his semi-final against another Irish champion.

Connor Dore (16) from Newborough and Reggie Baker (10) also fought with distinction, but lost their opening bouts narrowly.

Over 500 boxers from 12 countries took part in a four-day event which is always notoriously competitive.

Peterborough Police Boxing Club chief Chris Baker said: “Our results were a fantastic achievement for a community boxing club set up to divert young people away from crime and disorder.”