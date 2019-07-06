Bourne blast their way to Burghley Park sixes success after fantastic final against Oundle Town

Bourne blasted their way to victory in the Burghley Sixes last night (July 5) after an astonishing display of big-hitting in the final.

Holders Oundle Town, who were seeking a third straight tournament win at Burghley Park, looked to have the game wrapped up after smashing 91-2 in their five overs in the decider in front of the usual huge crowd.

The winning Bourne team with the Burghley Park sixes trophy. Photo: James Biggs.

And that certainly appeared to be the case when Tom Dixon was run out midway through Bourne’s innings after a brutal 37 (three sixes, three fours). Hong Kong international cricketer Courtney Kruger was part of the confusion which led to Dixon’s departure, but any fault was forgotten when he started smashing the ball to all parts with a decisive 29 coming from the fourth over bowled by an another overseas import, South African Liam Fresen.

That left Bourne requiring just five from the final over and Kruger promptly went 4, 6 to win the match and bring up a brilliant unbeaten half century.

Earlier the dashing blade of Oundle’s Conor Craig had impressed as he cracked 37 before Pete Foster’s rapid 27 not out pushed the Northants League side to a formidable total. Oundle will feel they should have posted even more after reaching 66-1 in three overs, including 32 from Rob Bentley’s over, but Robert Dunn conceded just seven runs from his over during which he dismissed Craig.

The final was a great spectacle and a reward for those who sat through two one-sided semi-finals.

Craig smacked an unbeaten 45 as Oundle despatched tournament debutants Peterborough Town by 29 runs and Bourne beat Stamford Town by five wickets with an over to spare.

Sixteen teams entered a competition that ran all week as part of the Burghley Park CC Cricket Week celebrations.

RESULTS

Semi-finals

Oundle 89-1 (C. Craig 45no, M. Hodgson 25) beat Peterborough Town 60-4 (C. Milner 29, H. Craig 2-12) by 29 runs

Bourne 58-1 (R. Dunn 20no) beat Stamford Town 57-3 (T. Juggins 20) by 5 wkts

Final

Boourne 97-1 (C. Kruger 51no, T. Dixon 37) beat Oundle 91-2 (C. Craig 37, P. Foster 27no) by 4 wkts