A great day for Peterborough Rugby Club Under 13s

Peterborough Rugby Club’s under 13s celebrated a splendid double on Sunday (October 6) as both their boys’ and girls’ teams won arguably the most prestigious tournaments for their age groups in the country.

The boys lifted the trophy from their own Peterborough Festival, which saw 18 teams from seven different counties – spanning four of the RFU’s 14 regions – playing at ‘Fortress Fengate’.

Action from Oundle v Kettering (in possession). Photo: David Lowndes.

The girls, meanwhile, brought home the trophy from the RAF Festival of Girls Rugby, at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire, which attracted the cream of teams from southern England.

It was a remarkable third time running that the Boro girls had won the under 13 section at the RAF event.

In the boys’ tournament, Peterborough beat Leicester Lions and drew with Market Rasen & Louth in the initial group stage, before going on to beat Oakham and draw with West Norfolk in the second stage, which was enough to see them confirmed as champions.

Jack Wheatly (2), Oliver Kirkman (2), Bill Badger, Tim Scott, Josh Arden and Monty James all scored tries.

Action from Borough (in possession) v Market Rasen & Louth. Photo: David Lowndes.

“The Boro youngsters played with great control in the forwards, with some excellent tackling,” said coach Jonathan Kirkman.

“But what really made the difference was their ability to get it wide through the hands to take advantage of space. It was a real team effort.”

Eighty miles away, the PRUFC girls team won all four of their matches at the RAF Festival, beating Buckingham, Old Albanians (from St Albans), Hitchin and, in the final, fiercest local rivals Old Northamptonians.

Captain Lucy Dangerfield led the way with five tries, while Demi Petrie (2), Abi Tuson (2), Poppy Murray (2), Gabby Clarke and Rose Smith scored the others

“I’ve had some great moments in rugby, and that was right up there amongst them,” said coach Ian Smith.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of that team – the girls were fantastic.”