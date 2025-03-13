Members of Aktyvūs Peterborough Senjorai taje part in self-defence seminar

Effective kicking techniques: The women were taught where and how to kick to maximize impact and create distance from a potential threat. This included targeting vulnerable areas to cause the most disruption.

A group of active seniors in Peterborough, known as “Aktyvūs Peterborough Senjorai,” recently participated in a self-defence seminar tailored specifically for their needs.

The event, held at HAITO Karate and led by Sensei Gabi, with the assistance of Egle Norvilaite, focused on practical techniques and awareness to help older adults protect themselves.

The seminar saw an enthusiastic turnout of 12 women eager to learn valuable self-defence skills. The session was designed to create a comfortable and empowering environment for the participants.

The training covered a range of essential techniques, including:

“Aktyvūs Peterborough Senjorai” (Active Lithuanian Seniors in Peterborough)

Escaping from wrist grabs: Participants learned effective methods to break free from an attacker’s grip, a common scenario in assault cases.Grabbing and pulling attackers: This technique focuses on disrupting an attacker’s balance and creating an opportunity to escape.Effective kicking techniques: The women were taught where and how to kick to maximize impact and create distance from a potential threat. This included targeting vulnerable areas to cause the most disruption.

Beyond the physical techniques, the seminar also addressed more serious situations and the importance of mental preparedness. Participants discussed strategies for de-escalation and awareness of their surroundings. Due to the positive response and the depth of the topic, there are plans for future seminars to delve into more advanced self-defence techniques.

As people age, they may become more vulnerable to crime. Factors such as decreased physical strength, slower reaction times, and cognitive decline can make seniors easier targets for criminals. Equipping seniors with self-defence skills can significantly enhance their safety and confidence.

While martial arts training can be beneficial, many simple self-defence techniques can be learned and applied without extensive training. These techniques focus on using leverage, body weight, and strategic targeting to overcome an attacker.

The self-defence seminar for seniors in Peterborough is a great example of empowering older adults with the skills and knowledge they need to protect themselves. However, self-defence is an ongoing process that requires continued learning and practice. By staying informed, practising techniques, and maintaining awareness, seniors can significantly reduce their risk of becoming victims and live more confident and secure lives.

Additionally, HAITO Karate welcomes students from as young as 5 years old and currently offers three different age groups to suit everyone’s needs. We offer a FREE 1 - WEEK trial without any commitments.