Major trophy success for City of Peterborough tennis stars

The winning City of Peterborough team, from left, Geoff Smith (league secretary), Iva Taylor, Katrine Turvey, Felix Beech, Alex Parker, Denis Vincent (league chairman).

It finished 5-3 on sets to the hosts against the mens and ladies Division One champions at Bretton Gate in a format of two mixed doubles matches followed by two same sex doubles games.

City’s Felix Beech, a former Stamford player, and Alex Parker won a crucial tie-break in the mens doubles after saving two set points before cruising home in the second set to effectively seal the win.

Parker and Eva Taylor also won two sets in their mixed doubles match, while Stamford ladies Sophie Walker and Lucy Taylor won their ladies doubles game 2-0 against former tour professional Katrin Turvey and Eva Taylor.