Weathersby wins his place at the World Championships

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) members were out and about at the weekend trying to qualify for various world championship events.

Three PACTRACers competed in the Cardiff Sprint Triathlon (swim 750 metres, bike 12.5 miles, run 3 miles) and the in-form Mark Weathersby won his 35-39 age group to qualify for the World Sprint Triathlon Championships to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland next year.

PACTRAC result:

27. Mark Weathersby 66:27 Age Group 1st.

Stars of the future Nathan Tweedie and Jonathan Oakey both competed in the British Elite Sprint Championships in Cardiff against the very best of the British athletes.

GB star Adam Bowden won the race, with Tweedie finishing eighth and Oakey 35th.

Tweedie just missed out on a medal in the Under 23 age group, where he was placed fourth.

PACTRAC results:

8. Nathan Tweedie 57:08 Age Group 4th.

35. Jonathan Oake 61:36 Age Group 11th.

Sunday’s Standard Distance Triathlon (swim 1500 m, bike 28 miles, run 6.25 miles ) at Leeds Castle in Kent was a qualifying race for the 2019 World Standard Distance Triathlon Championships to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

PACTRAC pair Andrea Robinett and Steve Hope finished outside of the top four in their respective age groups and will have to wait to see later if they have a qualifying spot.

Both are already representing GB in this year’s European Championships - Robinett in the Standard Distance in Estonia in July (alongside PACTRAC’s Paul Jephcott, Angela Wallis, Aaron Godden, Sarah Haslam and Bill Haslam), and Hope in the Sprint Distance in Strathclyde.

Meanwhile, Jim Fell is competing in the 2018 Standard Distance Duathlon World Championships in Fyn, Denmark on July 6. He pre-qualified by virtue of his top 10 placing in the 2017 World Championships in Penticton, Canada.

PACTRAC results:

184. Steve Hope 2:43:56 AG 12.

275. Andrea Robinett 2:56:30 AG 8th.

Three PACTRACers competed in the AsKeenAsMustard Swim/Run event at Box End, Bedford ( 1.8k swimming and 8.2k running).

PACTRAC results:

41. Nicholas Partridge 1:52:22.

42. James MacWilliam 1:52:22.

43. Sue Davys 1:53:41.

In the fifth of eight PACTRAC Mini-Series triathlons, Mark Weathersby again showed his dominance, winning his third consecutive race.

He has taken a commanding lead in the series with a second place and three wins and only needs one more result to secure the trophy.

Weathersby won in 51.57 with Simon Hoppe second in 53.30 and Matt Allsop third 54.53.

Hannah Bassett was the first lady and was the only athlete to record a PB on a windy night.

There was also the second Novice Mini-Series event which incorporated a half-distance swim of 200 yards. The bike and run courses were otherwise the same. Michelle Cooper was the first home.

Graham Honey competed in the 52.5-mile Race to the King ultra-running marathon along the South Downs Way and finished 42nd from 263 finishers in a time of 11:51:09.

Other PACTRAC results:

Cotswolds Ladies Sprint Triathlon (swim 750 metres, bike 12.5 miles, run 3 miles): 84. Willow Worthington 90:14 Age Group 12.