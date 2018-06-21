Shinn does well to take a fourth place finish in meeting final

Peterborough’s Kevin Shinn was, as always, in the thick of things in the 1300 Stock Cars at King’s Lynn last Saturday.

Shinn recorded a fifth place in his heat which was followed by a strong fourth place in the meeting final.

Peasinghall’s Will Morphey won the meeting final.

Wisbech racer Anthony Kerr also put in his best performance since moving into the formula this season. Things finally clicked for him on Saturday and he recorded his first top-three finish with a third place finish in the White & Yellow race.

It was a great drive by Kerr and he was involved in a race-long battle with eventual race winner Jack Wilkins and runner-up Carl Morgan.

Other local drivers to get some decent results included Karl Morris, who came home in sixth place in the final, and Dean Moat, who was unlucky in his heat when he was in second place and catching the leader only to find himself given the mechanical exclusion flag for a loose wheel guard.

He then bounced back with a fine fourth place finish in his next heat but he failed to finish the final.

Jacob Downey was also unlucky in the 2L Stock Car meeting final, which was won by Carl Waterfield, when he was spun out of contention when well placed but a fourth and eighth place finish in the heats showed the speed of his smart Audi bodied car.

Tommy Parrin was also in action in the 2L Stock Cars but will have been disappointed to only have a seventh place finish in the White & Yellow race to show for his efforts while Simon Venni will have been similarly disappointed to only gain a fourth place in the White & Yellows race to show for his efforts.

In the 1500cc Bangers, Lee Horwood was heavily involved in the action for Beacons Bandits while both Brad Bartrum and Dan Clarke put in a great performance for Black’s All Stars. Bartrum came home in sixth place in the final and also managed the same place in his heat.

Aaron Colbert was part of Team Jeff who were all in action in very smart cars and came home in third place in the Entertainer League which was run on the night.

Racing returns to the Adrian Flux Arena at King’s Lynn on Saturday June 30 for one of the highlights of the season, the Unlimited Banger War of the Worlds team event, with racing also comes from the 2L Stock Cars and Reliant Robins.