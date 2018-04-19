KICKBOXING: Local fighters star for England

Peterborough BCKA club kickboxers Eddy Paddock and Kelsey Lock fought for an England team against 19 Irish club teams at the Battle of the North held at the Everglades Hotel in Derry, Northern Ireland.

Lock won two gold medals and Paddock a gold and a bronze.

Their coach Andy Whitwell said: “The standard of fighting was off the scale and Eddy and Kelsey both fought absoloutely brilliantly to collect three impressive gold trophies.”

Whitwell, who has recently been awarded an honorary 6th Degree black belt for services to kickboxing, has started new sessions at Hampton Gardens School on Wednesdays (7pm - 8.30pm) where multiple world champion Leon Gold is the club instructor and he fully expects a very good club to develop there.

For details of those sessions and other club nights in the Peterborough area contact Whitwell on 07969792286 or visit www.bcka-peterborough.co.uk