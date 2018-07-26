Jennings (73) plods to another British title win

Have your say

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) super veteran Georgina Jennings has added two more gold medals to her glittering collection.

The sprightly 73 year-old, who captured the full set of world, European and British titles in 2017, has successfully retained her British crown.

Katie Tasker (second left) has qualified for two big events.

That was at the British Sprint Championships in Ashington where she completed the 750m swim, 15-mile bike ride and 3.75-mile run in 1:58.41 to comfortably win the 70-74 age group.

Jennings said: “I had a really good race. I thoroughly enjoyed it, good swim, excellent bike and plodded on the run as it was very hot.”

Last weekend over 200 athletes entered the English National Aquathlon Championships (750m swim and a 3-mile run) at Ferry Meadows on Sunday and Jennings won her age group once again.

Young PACTRAC star Nathan Tweedie was the overall winner in 27.01 and clubmate Matt Allsopp won a silver in his age group.

PACTRAC results:

1. Nathan Tweedie 27:01 AG 1.

18. Matt Allsop 30:48 AG 2.

60. Simon Hoppe 34:19 AG 11.

116. Steve Hope 39:17 AG 9.

143. Andy Rawlins 44:33 AG 19.

160. Georgina Jennings 53:27 AG 1.

n PACTRAC’s Giles Cooper competed in the Ironman Triathlon at Bolton (swim 2.4 miles, bike 112miles, run 26.2miles) and finished 183rd overall and 19th in his age group in 10:24:15.

He was 297th out of the water and moved up to 171st after the bike.

n PACTRAC youngster Katie Tasker has had a great two weeks of racing in the National Junior Super Series.

In round four at Eton Dorney on a baking hot day she came eighth - her highest position in the Super Series to date.

Round five was in the North East at Hetton Lyons near Sunderland and Tasker finished 16th.

These two results mean Tasker has qualified for the UK School Games at the end of August and the Super Tri in Jersey at the end of September.

The Jersey event is an international race and Tasker will be in the 15-strong UK team taking on opposition from Holland, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.

The UK School Games will take place in Loughborough and Tasker will be representing the East.