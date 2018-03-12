HORSE RACING: Huntingdon Racecourse scoops spectator award

Huntingdon Racecourse is celebrating being given a top award by horse racing’s spectators.

The accolade comes from the keenest followers of the sport – the members of the Racegoers Club of Great Britain – who have chosen the Cambridgeshire venue as one of the top six racecourses in Britain.

The club divides its annual racecourse awards into three regions – and Huntingdon was named ‘Best Small Racecourse’ in the Midlands for 2017. The racecourse also took the award in 2012 and 2014.

Liam Johnson, general manager at Huntingdon Racecourse, said: “We’re thrilled to have been given this award again by the most regular visitors to racecourses in Britain. It’s a real feather in our cap and is the third time in seven years that the racecourse has received this honour.”

The Racegoers Club (www.racegoersclub.co.uk), which has 6,000 members nationwide and marks its 50th year in 2018, is designed specifically to benefit racegoers, mainly through an admission concession scheme, and is supported by every British racecourse.

Voters were asked for their scores on five categories: viewing experience; facilities; food & beverage; atmosphere; and value for money.

Huntingdon was described as: “One of the best small racecourses you can find. It’s excellent value and there is a clear view of the racecourse throughout.”

The next racing at Huntingdon Racecourse is on Wednesday (March 14) – the annual ‘Cheltenham Festival Fever’ meeting.

Main Enclosure admission for adults is £12 when purchased in advance. Accompanied under 18s enter free of charge. Tickets can be purchased at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or on 0844 579 3007. The first race is at 1.45pm. Among the contests is the 188Bet Lady Riders’ Handicap Hurdle, while visitors can enjoy the action from the Cheltenham Festival on the big screen.

Hospitality and restaurant packages are available at all the racecourse’s fixtures for visitors wishing to make their trip extra special. Prices start at £73 per person on Wednesday March 14.