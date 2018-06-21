Four PACTRACers make the Dambuster podium

Have your say

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) had two age group winners at the big Dambuster Triathlon at Rutland Water on Saturday.

Paul Lunn, who was fourth overall, won the 45-49 age group and Giles Cooper the 50-54 category.

PACTRAC also had two others make the podium with Mark Weathersby runner-up in the 35-39 age group and Sue Davys third in the 55-59 age group.

The race involved a 1500m swim in the lake, a 26-mile bike ride around Oakham, Uppingham, Morcott, Ketton and Empingham and a 6.25-mile run from Whitwell to Normanton Church and back.

PACTRAC results:

4. Paul Lunn 2:04:47 AG 1st.

11. Mark Weathersby 2:11:59 AG 2.

33. Giles Cooper 2:20:01 AG 1st.

47. Dave Thorold 2:22:51 AG 5.

122. Tom Moorhouse 2:35:03 AG 20.

127. Barry Ryan 2:35:37 AG 20.

130. Steve Hope 2:36:16 AG 5.

211. Jeff Manners 2:47:16 AG 31.

279. Pedro Polson 2:59:08 AG 18.

317. Simon Taylor 3:11:24 AG 19.

329. Matt Hall 3:15:45 AG 50.

336. Sue Davys 3:19:33 AG 3.

n Mark Weathersby won his second consecutive PACTRAC Mini-Series race in convincing style.

He was second out of the water, 37-seconds behind junior Jonathan Arnold, but soon took the lead on the bike and romped home well ahead of the rest of the field by nearly six minutes.

Steve Hope moved up to second on the bike but was unable to hold off Scott Lloyd on the run.

Weathersby finished in 51.54, Lloyd in 57.38 and Hope in 58.42.

Fourth was Steve Comber in a new personal best time of 59.21.

First lady was Hannah Bassett in ninth place in 1.03.38. She just managed to overtake her father Dan on the finishing straight.

n PACTRACer Darren Kelly gave a good account of himself to finish 16th overall and fourth in the Woodhall Spa Triathlon (swim 400m, bike 15-miles, run 3-miles) on 66:35.

Other PA CTRAC results:

Pitsford Triathlon (swim 1500m, bike 25 miles, run 6.25 miles): 135. Nicholas Partridge 3:08:31 AG 19.

Lakesman Triathlon (Keswick) (2.4mile swim, 112mile bike, 26.2mile run) - 291 Mark Bedford 13:25:30 AG 38.