Have your say

Fenland Formula One driver George Russell finished 16th in today’s Chinese Grand Prix (April 14).

Russell (21) finished over two laps behind race winner Lewis Hamilton after again outperforming Williams Mercedes teamate Robert Kubica in qualifying.

Russell started in a season’s best 17th place on the grid in Shanghai.

Before the race Russell said: “We are getting closer to everybody else and as a team we are slightly more competitive.”