European success for city students

Have your say

There was an impressive performance by the city’s Master Parker’s Serial Kickers (MPSK) team at the WTKA European Open Mat Sport Championships in Barnsley.

The MPSK club based at Bretton took a small team of 15 competitors to the big event at the Metrodome Leisure Complex and they brought home 16 medals including five European titles.

The medallists qualified for the WTKA World Championships to take place in Italy.

The team took part in several different categories including kata, weapons, team kata and sparring.

Chief instructor Ian Parker said: “Every single one of our team did amazing and I am so proud of how hard the whole team is working in the sessions.

“This was the first competition ever for a few of the students who attended so to bring home European titles is outstanding.”

The team competing in Barnsley included Shannon Parker, Hollie White, Aaron Granger, James Davey, Kara Storm Ogles, John Semeraro, Oren Semeraro, Chantelle Wymer, Toby Maywood, Katelyn Herbert, Aleisha Huscroft, Mario Miltiadous, Elizabeth Viglione, JJ Brattan and Cyana Star Ogles

For anyone interested in martial arts, MPSK offer free taster sessions. They are based at Unit 8, Alpha Park, Mallard Road, Bretton, Peterborough PE3 8YG.