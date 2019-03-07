Double delight for City pair at St Neots Head

Peterborough City Rowing Club pair Connor Ribbons and Henry Barnett were double winners at the Head of the East at St Neots at the weekend.

The daring duo entered both the Open and J18 double s and came up trumps in both.

Chris Elder and Hayley Shipton.

They won the Open race by just under a minute and the J18 race by over 40 seconds from Deben Rowing Club.

Hayley Shipton and Chris Elder were also a double to win for City. They took the mixed Masters A category honours beating opposition from Sudbury Rowing Club by over a minute.

Contiuing the Peterborough success story, George Woodall won the J16 singles event by 20 seconds from clubmate Ethan Malcolm. Woodall also competed in the Open singles but was just eight seconds short of another win.

Juniors Finlay Ribbons, Ross Lamont, Tom Calverley and Brandon Ingle raced up to compete in the Open coxless quad event and won by a margin of 40 seconds from another Peterborough crew.

George Woodall.

The last win of the day for Peterborough came from Chloe Reed and Milly Hilton in the J16 band 2 doubles. They finished well clear of runners-up Cantabrigian Rowing Club.

Second places for Peterborough City Rowing Club came from Ethan Malcolm (J16 single); Chris Burton, Doug Barber, David Chinn and Pete Orme (Masters G coxless quad); George Woodall (Open single); Marcus Harrison, Liam Bellamy, Graham Bergin and Joe Clayton (Open coxless quad); Connor Mumford, Sam Bates, Mike King, George Bushell, Damen Sanderson, George Wilson, Stuart Holmes, Chris Elder and cox Tom Calver (Open eight); Nia Griffiths and Lily Rose Mace (Women’s band 1 double); Charlotte Martin, Nell Papworth, Lucy Ralphs and Natalie Bicknell (Women’s J18 coxless quad) and Ilektra Apostolidou, Helen Griffiths, Emma Richardson, Jodi Peggs, Caroline Calver, Kate Read, Sarah Sheldrick, Tina Allen and cox Ericha K-Pardoe (Women’s Masters B/C eight).